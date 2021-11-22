PINEY FLATS- Mr. George E. Carver, age 81, Piney Flats, TN, passed away peacefully and entered his heavenly home Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Carver was born in Kingsport, TN and was the son of the late Fred and Bessie Carver. He was a graduate of Mary Hughes High School and attended Steed College. After high school, he enlisted into the Army and served with distinction for five years, at which time he returned to Piney Flats and worked for nearly forty years at Eastman until his retirement.
George married the love of his life, Shirley Dinsmore Carver, and together they had three sons, Ronnie, David, and Michael Carver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 1993 and his second wife, Violet “Gail” Fleenor Carver in 2008; sister, Judy Carver Van Wetering; and brothers, James and Grady Carver.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Ronnie (Lorri) Carver, David (Jennifer) Carver, and Michael (April) Carver; grandchildren, Chelsea, Haley, Matthew, Bryson, and Chloe Carver; great grandchildren, Chevy Carver and Paislee McDonald; sisters, Pauline Herndon, Margie Mullins, and Effie Berry; and brothers, Ben and Doug Carver.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his church family at River of Life Baptist Church, the staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center “Covid Unit”, the staff of the VA Medical Center, and special neighbors, Talitha and Darrell and Caleb Arms.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at River of Life Baptist Church (823 N. Austin Springs Rd., Piney Flats) with the eulogy by grandson, Bryson Carver and Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until the time of the funeral. Those attending are respectfully asked to wear a face covering and be mindful of social distancing. The graveside service and interment will be at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 pm. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
