JOHNSON CITY - Mr. George Ballard, 78, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, January 2, in the VA Medical Center. Because of VA administration's restrictive rules, he spent 9 days alone without family and was not surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing. Judy was not even allowed to see him on their 56th anniversary New Year's Eve.
He was born November 16, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tennessee and resided in Johnson City since 1969.
George graduated from Spring City High School in 1961 where he played football. He graduated from University of Tennessee in 1965, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Transportation. He was drafted into the United States Army where he completed Officer Candidate School and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Upon completion of his military service, he relocated to Johnson City with his wife, Judy, and oldest son, Scott. George then began a career as a home builder. In 1973 he built his family's first home where Judy still resides. It was in that home that he and Judy built their family and raised three sons.
George was a supportive and caring husband, father and grandfather. In recent years, he loved spending time with his 10 grandchildren. His schedule often included attending sporting events and any other functions that would lead to family gatherings. He attended The River of Tri-cities Church at 1005 John Exum Pkwy Johnson City, TN 37604.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mildred Ballard of Dayton, Tn.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Judy Ivens Ballard; three sons, Scott Ballard and his wife Elaina, Richard Ballard and his wife Connie and Heath Ballard and his wife Susan; one sister, Ann Hasting and her husband Ken Hasting; ten grandchildren, Gunnar Ballard and wife Brittny, Grace Ballard and fiancé Tyler Jones, Grainger Ballard, Griffin Ballard, Emilie Ballard, Drew Ballard, Chase Ballard, Johnathan Ballard, Justin Ballard, and Julianna Ballard.
The family of Mr. George Ballard will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:30 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 4:30 PM with Pastor Kenneth Sturgill officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex. Active pallbearers will be Scott Ballard, Richard Ballard, Gunnar Ballard, Grainger Ballard, Griffin Ballard, Drew Ballard, and Chase Ballard. Honorary pallbearer will be John Bragg. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 PM Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the church or charity of your choice.
