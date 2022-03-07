JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Gene Street, 86, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff Street and Lorie Street.
Gene was a lifelong resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Brown Street and Mollie Street.
Gene retired from Thomas Industries (EZ Painter). After retirement, Gene loved spending time with his family including his son and daughter-in-law, three grand-daughters and two great- grandsons.
Gene was a member of Johnson City Baptist Temple, where he served faithfully for over 50 years. Gene loved and shared the message of the Grace of God through Jesus Christ. Gene also actively supported the Berean Bible Institute throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Street, and two brothers, Roy Street and Bobby Street.
Survivors include his son, Jeff Street and his wife Lorie Street; three grand-daughters, Morgan Weeks and her husband Carson Weeks, Carmen Brady and her husband Dustin Brady, and Mollie Street; two great-grandsons, Lane Weeks and Shepard Weeks; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Gene Street will receive friends from 10 am to 12 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Gary Cole, and Pastor Jon Osteen officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, in the Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Gary Cole, Larry Miller, Ronnie Graham, Richard Fine, Martin Ledford, and Carson Weeks. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilkie Brookshire, Jack Maupin, and members of Johnson City Baptist Temple. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Street family. (423) 610-7171