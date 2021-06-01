LIMESTONE - Mr. Gathern Lynn Ford, age 71, Limestone, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Mr. Ford was born in Jonesborough, TN and the son of the late Vernon Lee & Jessie Lee McKinney Ford. He was also preceded in death by infant son, Alden Ford, sister, Patsy Bell and two brothers, Roger Ford and Bobby Ford.
He was a Forklift Operator for 35 years at Kingsport Press. His grandchildren were his life.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Smith Ford, Limestone; son, Chris Ford (Kim); grandchildren, Peyton Ford and Paisley Ford; brother, Terry Ford; special friend, Richard & Rosey Tucker; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Brown and Pastor John H. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hall, Donnie Cradic, Mike Falin, Tim Lewis, Peyton Ford and Jessie Tucker.
Condolences may be sent to the Ford family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821