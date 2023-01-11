JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Gary Tyrus Wheelock, 74, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Lakebridge Skilled Nursing Center.
Gary was a resident of Johnson City most of his life. He was the son of the late Alfred and Juanita Rosenbaum Wheelock.
After school, Gary was a soldier in the Vietnam war where he received numerous medals. He received Sharpshooter ranking in the Army. After his time in the service was complete, he was a man of many talents doing work in construction, welding, pipefitting, gunsmith and mechanics. Gary built a custom home for his family completely by himself in Bakersville, NC. He retired from Bosch as a Journeyman pipefitter.
Gary’s interests include guns, building, riding his motorcycle, playing the bass guitar, and his church activities. He was a devout Christian and performed many roles in the church: member, deacon, and preacher. He also had a passion for baseball that he got from his father. He built the Buladean, NC community baseball field and coached for several years. He was also one of the builders of Wetlands water park in Jonesborough, TN.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by one brother, Ross Wheelock.
Survivors include his wife of twenty years, Brenda Young Wheelock; two sisters, Coy Blevins and Donna Aston and her husband Gerry, and two brothers, Roscoe Wheelock and Arlin(Merlin) Wheelock and his wife Serena; four daughters, Shawn Kerree Harvey and her husband Vaughn, Tekii Boren and her husband Chris, Anna Campbell and Christena Young; four grandchildren, Tyler Young, Ben Wheelock, Nicole Wheelock and Sarah Boren; several nieces and nephews; Steve Blevins, Scott Blevins, Marty Dowell, Nina Dowell-Williams, Chase Beauregard, Dillion Beauregard, Cheyanne Smith and Arlin Wheelock.
The family of Mr. Gary Tyrus Wheelock will have a military honors funeral service at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, in Johnson City, TN at 1 PM, January 13, 2023. The family will be meeting at the cemetery at 12:50 PM. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors. If interested, two hours after the service the grave can be visited at the cemetery.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Wheelock family.