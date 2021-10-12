Mr. Gary Stevens, 66, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The son of the late Lewis & Florence Richardson Stevens, Gary was born in Carter County, Tennessee, on December 31, 1954.
Gary retired from East Tennessee State University as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was formerly employed at SB White for 26 years.
Gary’s grandkids were the light of his life. He had a love for history and enjoyed teaching others about his culture. Gary participated in the Wataugans outdoor drama as Chief Little Carpenter for 30 years. He was a founding member of the Ghost Riders and also founded the Tennessee Frontiersman.
He is survived by his sons, Chris Stevens and Cody Stevens (Miranda), grandchildren, Sarah Stevens, Katherine Stevens, Case Stevens and Delaney Stevens, brother, Eugene Stevens Sr. (Karen), sister, Sandra Townsend, several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and fur-buddies, Gracie and Daisy.
In addition to his parents, Gary is preceded in death by his first wife, Daisy.
A funeral service will be held at the Tipton-Haynes Historic Site on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 12:00 PM. The graveside service will follow at 2:00PM at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
