JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Gary Ray Morrell, age 72, of Johnson City, passed away from an apparent heart attack on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
Gary was born on July 21, 1950, in El Paso, Texas to Mr. Raymond and Amelia Belle Morrell. He grew up on several Air Force bases from Texas to Massachusetts. He came to Tennessee to attend Milligan College where he played on the golf team. After graduating from Milligan in 1972, he served his country in the U.S. Army.
After the army, he settled in the Johnson City area. He worked in various positions for Hamilton Bank. Then for the next 30 years he worked at Essyx Gallery in Johnson City as a graphic designer. Gary loved anything and everything outdoors. He loved snow skiing, playing golf, hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. An avid deer and turkey hunter, he could be found in the woods during bow, black powder, and rifle seasons. If he had lived in a previous century, he would have been a mountain man like Jeramiah Johnson. What he enjoyed most about hunting and golfing was the time spent in nature and being with his cousins and friends. Everyone who met Gary loved him; he had a quiet way about him and he was a good listener. He had a gentle soul and people were naturally drawn to him.
Gary was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Essie Woods Morrell; and maternal grandparents, J. Howard and Mary Broyles Greene; several aunts and uncles and first cousin, Devonne Dempsey Townsend.
In addition to his parents, Raymond and Belle, those left to miss him and cherish his memory are his wife, Naomi Shell Morrell; his sister, Anita Morrell Fink and husband, Ron; Aunt BJ Morrell, Aunt Mary Greene and many cousins.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.