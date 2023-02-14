JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Gary Ray Morrell, age 72, of Johnson City, passed away from an apparent heart attack on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Gary was born on July 21, 1950, in El Paso, Texas to Mr. Raymond and Amelia Belle Morrell. He grew up on several Air Force bases from Texas to Massachusetts. He came to Tennessee to attend Milligan College where he played on the golf team. After graduating from Milligan in 1972, he served his country in the U.S. Army.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you