JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Gary Ralph Lowery, age 75, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Lowery was born in Washington County and the son of the late Ralph Lowery & Lucille Guinn Lowery Burks.
He was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Johnson City and attended Heritage Baptist Church.
Mr. Lowery was a United States Army Veteran. He worked at Washington Farmers CO-OP for 30 plus years.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Crain Lowery, Jonesborough; daughter, Rebekah Patrick (Jim), Morristown; three grandchildren, Hudson Patrick, Connor Patrick and Reed Patrick; brother, Rodney Lowery (Edna), Telford; aunt, Mildred Dearstone, Greeneville; and several cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Cherokee Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Robert English officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Loaves & Fishes Ministry C/O Jeff Douds West Main Street Christian Church 246 W. Main Street Johnson City, TN 37604
