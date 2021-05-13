JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Gary Onks, age 74, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Onks was born in Washington County and the son of the late Buford & Emma Lee King Onks. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Stella Lewis.
He was a member of Fairhaven United Methodist Church.
Mr. Onks retired from Tennessee Eastman with 30 plus years as an Operator. He was an avid hunter and gardener, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Onks, Jonesborough; son, Mickey T. Onks (April), Telford; daughter, Lori Baldwin (Jason) Limestone; grandchildren, Emily Onks, Mackenzie Baldwin, Derek Onks, Katie Onks and Ridge Onks; great-grandson, Paxton Stanley; brother, Richard L. Onks; sister, Donna G. Baldwin; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stanley Hodges with Internal Medicine and Maddie South and nurses at Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 12, Noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Longmire officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-12:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 2:00 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Onks Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Lewis, Ricky Keys, Lee Keys, Dennis Pressley, David Day and Danny Baldwin. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Turner, Jay Blankenship, Niles Onks, Kenneth Rawles, Mike Britton, Tim Price and all his nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Center 501 St. Jude’s Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to the Onks family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821