TELFORD - Mr. Gary Lynn Squibb, age 59, Telford, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Squibb was born September 11, 1961 in Johnson City. He was the son of the late John Palmer Squibb and Martha Shanks Squibb, Johnson City. In addition to his father, Gary was also preceded in death by his brother, Joe Squibb in November 2020
He liked to hunt and fish.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brother, John Squibb.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, February 12, 2021 at Telford Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Squibb family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821