LIMESTONE - Mr. Gary Jennings, age 66, Limestone, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
Gary was born May 4, 1956, to the late Sammie Dale & Peggy Malone Jennings. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gail Jennings, grandparents, three brothers and two sisters.
Mr. Jennings served in US Army Reserves.
He was an amazing dad, papaw, and friend to many. He loved his grandchildren and would stop whatever he was doing whenever they called or come by to see him. His family was his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending his time on the river, fishing and playing rook with his buddies., Jason Bolton, Dwight Edwards and Steven Archer. He loved his TN Vols.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Mike Roberts, a son, Lynn Jennings, grandchildren, Tyler Edwards, Trevor Roberts, Cheyanne Roberts, Abbigail Jennings, and Noah Jennings; brother, Bobby Jennings; sister, Teresa Jennings; special aunt, Sue Debusk; and special nephew, Chris Nickerson.
The family would like to expend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Nurse Ashley for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Ronald Land officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, prior to the service.
Interments services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brad Perkins, Steve Collins, Jason Bolton, Steven Archer, Chris Nickerson and Caleb Owens.