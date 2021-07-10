KINGSPORT - Mr. Gary Douglas McKamey, age 74, Kingsport, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living.
Mr. McKamey was born October 1, 1946 in Hendersonville, NC. He graduated from Mary Hughes High School, Piney Flats in 1964. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from East Tennessee State University in 1968 and his Master’s degree in Administration and Supervision from George Washington University in Washington, DC in 1974.
He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1969 during the Vietnam War. During his three months of bootcamp at Lake Champlain, IL, he was a member of the Navy Honor Guard Rifle Team. Following bootcamp, he was stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where he served four years as a Radioman onboard P-3 Orion Anti-Submarine Warfare airplanes – acquiring over 2000 hours of flight time.
Following his Naval service, Mr. McKamey taught science at Park Hall Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. He was also a small business entrepreneur for many years. He retired from his successful and rewarding teaching career in 2004.
Mr. McKamey was the son of the late Kyle & Mary Elizabeth Massengill McKamey of Piney Flats. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Oliver. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Sean & Patricia McKamey; grandchildren, Caelan and Theodore McKamey; Sean’s mother, Judy Walser McKamey; sister, Janie Oliver; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private services will be held on July 13, 2021, and Mr. McKamey will be interned at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the McKamey family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org.
