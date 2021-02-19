With our deepest sadness we have lost our dear husband, father, G-Daddy and the foundation of our family. He is leaving behind an everlasting legacy of his rock-solid faith, patience and sincere compassion to all who knew him. His numerous passions and hobbies including woodworking, golf and tennis will be carried on by his family and also by all of those he considered family. Undoubtedly, Gary was the most loving husband, the best dad and the greatest G-Daddy and we are lucky our lives were shaped and molded by him.
Mr. Gary David Robertson, 73, passed away February 18, 2021. The son of the late Roy A. & Kathleen Robertson, Gary was born on September 20, 1947, in Washington County, TN.
Gary co-owned Valley Equipment Company and retired after 55 years of loyal service. He was a member of the United States Army Reserve and a member of Central Baptist Church for 47 years.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sherry McKinney Robertson, son, David Brandon Robertson of Nashville, TN, daughter, Whitney Crawford and son-in-law Matthew of Celebration, FL, three grandchildren, Lily, Liam and Lincoln Crawford, sister, Lynda Newman of Jonesborough, sister-in-law, Judith Robertson, of Jonesborough, several nieces and nephews, and “The McKinney Clan”- Brenda, Steve, Tammy, Kay, Larry, John and all their spouses and children.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Lee Robertson, and brother-in-law, Dexter Newman.
To the employees of Valley Equipment, the Barn Tennis buddies, his “PFAFF Mafia”, and to Tom & Jean DeBord and Howie & Rebecca Alexander, thank you for the many years of friendship we have shared.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Diaz and the third-floor ICU nursing staff at Franklin Woods Hospital, and also to Dr. Denise Sibley, for the wonderful care they provided for Gary.
Gary’s wife and kids will receive friends and family from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. There will be a private memorial service for immediate family held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Illuminate Church – The Promise of Home.
https://illuminate.church/promise
Illuminate Church – The Promise of Home
In Memory of Gary Robertson
52 Riley Road #334
Celebration, Florida 34747
Condolences may be sent to the Robertson family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821