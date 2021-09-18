Mr. Gabriel Burrows, age 24, died as a result of an accident Wednesday September 15, 2021.
Gabe was a native of Washington County Tennessee and the son of Rickey and Suzi Greer Burrows.
He was preceded in death by sisters Tasha Garland and Tabitha Burrows.
Gabe was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church.
Gabe was a Harley Tec. at Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson. He loved riding and working on Harleys, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his fiancé Madison Hurst, brothers and sisters, Noah Burrows, Isaiah Burrows, Lukas Burrows, Rick Burrows, John Burrows, Charity Beck and Josh Garland; grandmother Mary Morelock, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service for Gabe will be Monday September 20, 2021 7:00pm at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive family and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers donation made be made to the Manna House 116 West Walnut Street Johnson City Tn. 37601
