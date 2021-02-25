JONESBOROUGH - Mr. G. Robert Vines, age 76, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Vines was born December 1, 1944. He was the son of the late Hughes S. & Blanche Ferguson Vines. He was also preceded in death by a brother, J.W. Vines (Julia) and three sisters, Carolyn Hicks, Hazel Bacon (Bob), and Pearl Taylor (John).
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Jonesborough.
Mr. Vines retired from VA Medical Center and was a former employee of ITT/North Electric.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Bennett Vines, Jonesborough; son, Dr. Gary L. Vines (Christy), Maryville, TN; daughter, Linda A. Dotson, Dandridge, TN; grandsons, Christopher L. Dotson (Katelyn), Daniel L. Dotson, and Colby R. Vines; granddaughters, Melanie G. Vines and Ashley M. Dotson; brother-in-law, Rev. Jerry Hicks; and several nephews and nieces.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a formal visitation, but friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 PM to view Mr. Vines and sign the register book.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, March 1, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Rev. Jimmie Rogers and Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. Masks are required by the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesborough for Operation Christmas Child, 201 E. Main Street Jonesborough, TN 37659 or First Baptist Church of Jonesborough.
