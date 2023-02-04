JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Fred Herman Rankin, Jr., age 83, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Rankin was born November 26, 1939, in Washington County, Tennessee, to the late Fred Herman Rankin, Sr. & Eva Green Hawkins Rankin. He was also preceded in death by three brothers Jimmy, Toney and Riley Rankin and sisters, Virginia McKee and Betty Dugger.
He attended Church of Jesus in Johnson City.
Mr. Rankin served in the Army Reserves. He worked at Gordon’s Furniture and retired from Thomasville Furniture after 43 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Ward Rankin, Johnson City; children, Cynthia Debra Sells (Jeff), Timothy Allen Rankin, daughter-in-law, Teresa Rankin and Christine Angela Rankin; four grandchildren, Adam and Katie Rankin, Josh and John Sells; five great-grandchildren, Nolan Rankin, Ethan Pearman, Aleigha and Jeffrey Sells and Abbi Miller; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Entombment services will be conducted 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
A special thanks to Dr. Frank Johnson and Johnson City Internal Medicine for many years of wonderful loving care.