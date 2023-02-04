JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Fred Herman Rankin, Jr., age 83, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Rankin was born November 26, 1939, in Washington County, Tennessee, to the late Fred Herman Rankin, Sr. & Eva Green Hawkins Rankin. He was also preceded in death by three brothers Jimmy, Toney and Riley Rankin and sisters, Virginia McKee and Betty Dugger.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you