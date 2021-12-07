JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Fred “Freddie” Woodfin, age 83, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Woodfin was born March 6, 1938, in Washington County and the son of the late Elmer & Myrtle Jones Woodfin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Woodfin, sons, Joe Woodfin and Jeff Woodfin and a daughter-in-law, Janetta Woodfin.
He was a Truck Driver and loved fishing with his wife, Sarah.
Survivors include two sons, Tim Woodfin and Eddie Woodfin (Nicki); sister, Queenie Yates (David); brother, Billy Joe Woodfin (Mary); ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Bro Kim Casey. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:30 PM, Friday, December 10, 2021, at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Woodfin family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821