JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Fred Charles Southerland, age 95, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.
Mr. Southerland was born in Washington County and the son of the late F. Bennie & Ola White Southerland. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Southerland, two daughters, Donna K. Stout and Connie “Jan “Southerland, brother, Jake Southerland and sister, Esther Shanks.
He was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church.
Mr. Southerland was a Farmer. He was a loving husband, father, papaw and great-grandfather
Survivors include a granddaughter, Adrienne Spina (Justin), Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Hayden White and Andrew Spina.
Due to Covid-19 there will not be a formal visitation, friends may stop the funeral home from 10:00 am-2:30 pm Wednesday to see Mr. Southerland and sign the register.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John H. Moore officiating. Entombment services will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Jones, Eugene Ward, Houston Ward and Justin Spina.
Condolences may be sent to the Southerland family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821