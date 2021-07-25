PINEY FLATS - Mr. Franklin I. Maples, 68, of Piney Flats, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence.
Franklin lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities area. He was the son of the late Isaac R. Maples and Mary Mitchell Davis.
Franklin enjoyed NASCAR, Basketball, Football, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Bluff City.
In addition to his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by his stepfather, CE Davis.
Survivors include his loving wife of thirty-four years, Teresa Maples; one daughter, Lacy Maples; two sisters, Sabra McCoy and Her husband Terry and Sheriee Davis-Wyatt; one brother, William Davis and his wife Beth; two grandchildren, Issac and Marcus Maples; several nieces and nephews.
The family of Franklin I. Maples will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Fellowship Baptist Church, Bluff City. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Scott Watson officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday in the Poplar Ridge Christian Church Cemetery, Piney Flats. Active pallbearers will be Thad Hicks, Aaron Earhart, Nate Thornsberry, Andy Hampton and Walter Newton. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Wednesday.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fellowship Baptist Church Building Fund.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Maples family. (423) 610-7171