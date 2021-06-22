Mr. Frank Jones, age 81, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City after a period of declining health.
Mr. Jones was born in Washington County and the son of the late Lester & Blanche (Loudy) Jones. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret (Ray Denton), brother Randy, and sister and brother-in-law Ann & George Morelock.
He graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1961 and New Hampshire College in 1977 with a Master’s Degree. After accepting an early retirement from Raytheon, Frank went on to teach college and work at the USPS while attending massage therapy school. In order to accommodate his numerous motorcycle trips, (two across the United States!) Frank’s final job was CareRide Transport for many years.
Although Frank lived in New Hampshire for the past 45 years, he was always an East Tennessee boy at heart and moved to Cornerstone Village in Johnson City in 2020. He is dearly missed by his companion, Rebecca. Frank is survived by children Jennifer (Ray), Jada (Scott), Sherryn (Michael) and Douglas (Teresa) as well as five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fairview Cemetery c/o Zina Forester-Carder 2705 W. Walnut Street, Johnson City, TN 37604. Interment will be private.
