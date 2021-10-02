Mr. Eugene “Gene” Hoilman passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Gene served in the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, Charlotte Hoilman; son, Daniel Eugene Hoilman, Sr. and his wife Linda Hoilman; daughter, Susan Elaine Washchysion and her husband John Washchysion; two grandchildren, Daniel Eugene Hoilman, Jr and Ryan Michael Hoilman.
The family of Eugene “Gene” Hoilman will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral will follow at 1 pm with Pastor David Hankal officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Veterans Honor Guard DAV #39 will accord military honors.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that everyone wear a mask at the services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.