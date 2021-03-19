JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Eric Michael Elzea, 44, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, son of Michael Elzea and the late Mary R. Elzea passed away March 16, 2021.
He was a member of the Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church.
Eric loved his family and God. His children were his pride and joy and he taught them to always put God first in their life. He made sure his family was taken care of by providing for all of their needs. He always had a positive outlook on life and was a friend to everyone.
Eric was a 1995 graduate of Sullivan South High School then went on to graduate from ETSU in 2001 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Health.
He was an employee of Nuclear Fuels Services.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary R. Elzea.
Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Cynthia Elzea; two sons, David Elzea and Jared Elzea, his father, Michael Elzea, Mother-in-law, Connie Buchanan (Jim), Father-in-law, Bobby Castle and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family of Mr. Eric Elzea will receive friends at Tetrick Funeral Services on Saturday, March 20, 2021 after 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon with Pastor Craig Shelton officiating. Entombment will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers are John Feathers, Shane Cornett, Mike Letterman, Andrew Nelson, Daniel Miller and Mark Sellers. Honorary pallbearers are Chuck Duncan and Travis Arnett.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.