JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Edwin Ray “Eddie” Goodman, II, age 60, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at home with his loved ones.
Eddie was born in Johnson City and the son of the late Edwin Ray & Margret Lucille Goodman.
Eddie was employed at Federated Motor Parts.
He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He played the drums at Antioch and North Ridge community Churches. He taught himself to play the drums as a child and played through-out his adult life, traveling in many bands locally and across the U.S.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 25 years, Darla Goodman; son, Greer Goodman; sister, Judy Clouse (Michael); niece, Nikki Lefevers (Jon); nephew, Mikki Clouse (Crystal). Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Great Nieces and Nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, August 23, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Mr. Sal Cicirello officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers the family has ask for donations to be sent to The American Cancer Society, 871 N. Weisgarber Rd. Knoxville TN 37909
Condolences may be sent to the Goodman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821