ROANOKE, VA - Mr. Edward Sherrill Penick, age 68, Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at LewisGale Medical Center.
The son of Agnes Ratcliff Lowe, Johnson City, and the late Peyton Finley Penick, Edward was born in Johnson City on July 1, 1953.
After graduating from Science Hill High School in 1971, Edward earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Management from Tennessee Tech University. For 35 years, he sold water treatment chemicals for municipalities from Puerto Rico to Maine and was one of the highest ranked salesmen in the Southeast region. In retirement, he was active in the men’s prayer group at his church, and he participated in ministering to those in assisted living.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Eline Myers Penick, Roanoke; two children, Elizabeth Penick and John Penick; grandson, Finn Penick; sister, Donna Penick; niece, Anna Dawahare; nephew, Sam Hartsfield; and a multitude of cousins.
Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Lester Morelock officiating. There will be a reception to follow at New Hope Brethren Church.
Condolences may be sent to the Penick family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.