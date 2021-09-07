JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Edward Brittain, age 66, Johnson City, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Brittain was born June 8, 1955 in New Brunswick, NJ and the son of the late Edward Stanton Brittain Sr. & Thelma Donaldson Brittain. He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Hank Brittain, Richard Brittain, Gloria Griffin and Thelma Jane Pope. He grew up in Tampa, Florida.
He was a member of Grandview Christian Church. He had a degree in Christian Ministry from Atlanta Christian College and a degree in Business from Milligan University. He served as Youth Minister at Cedar Gove Christian Church, First Christian Church of Carrollton, Conyers Christian Church, Boones Creek Christian Church, Cherokee Church and Director of Cherokee Christian Learning Center. After his retirement he enjoyed working at Wheelers Bagels.
Mr. Brittain was a Christian Illusionist and balloon artist. He was a member of the Tri-Cities Magic Club. He loved hiking and biking. He trained with his son, Garrett and at the age of 59 he competed in an MMA Fight. He was a huge Walt Disney World fan and spent many happy vacations there with Brenda and the boys.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Chesser Brittain; children, Jeremy Brittain and Garrett Brittain (Courtney), grandchildren, Callista Brittain, Hayden Brittain, Kinsley Brittain, Kaylin Brittain, and Kyson Brittain; brother, Charlie Brittain (Loujean); and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Grandview Christian Church with Minister Aaron Wymer, Minister Charles Reese, and Minister Tommy Staggs officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Saturday prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to the Brittain family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local Christian camp.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821