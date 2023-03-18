ARLINGTON, TX - Mr. Edward Begley, age 67, of Arlington TX, passed away on February 23 2023 surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Orleans France to Lannie W. Begley and Cleda May Childers Begley, Ed was reared in Middletown OH. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1973. After serving as a tank commander in the US Army from 1973 to 1977, Ed moved to Johnson City TN to attend East Tennessee State University. There Ed met and married his devoted wife of 41 years Elizabeth (Beth) Hansen Begley in 1981.

