ARLINGTON, TX - Mr. Edward Begley, age 67, of Arlington TX, passed away on February 23 2023 surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Orleans France to Lannie W. Begley and Cleda May Childers Begley, Ed was reared in Middletown OH. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1973. After serving as a tank commander in the US Army from 1973 to 1977, Ed moved to Johnson City TN to attend East Tennessee State University. There Ed met and married his devoted wife of 41 years Elizabeth (Beth) Hansen Begley in 1981.
Ed earned his B.A. in Business from ETSU in 1984. He worked in warehousing and distribution positions in Johnson City, then spent 24 years in Logistics and Purchasing at VA Medical Center at Mountain Home TN before he retired in 2015.
Ed held a 3rd degree Black Belt in TaeKwondo and owned the Academy of TaeKwondo in Johnson City for many years. He especially enjoyed working with children and teenage students to help them embrace respect for others and to gain confidence for life. Ed also enjoyed riding his motorcycles in the beautiful East Tennessee mountains with his wife and friends. He loved weightlifting, fishing, golf, and guns. After losing his lower right leg, at age 58 Ed started training in CrossFit. There he inspired another generation of young athletes - demonstrating by example what is possible regardless of your age or physical condition. Ed enjoyed gardening. He was especially proud of his beautiful yard filled with whimsical plants and water features, and he was thrilled the year it was included in the Tree Streets Backyard Garden Tour.
In 2019 Mr. Begley moved to Arlington TX to be near his son Lanny K. Begley, Lanny's wife Tamara Tobin, and the light of his life grandson Quill Begley. Being Pop-Pop was his greatest joy ever!
Ed was known for his fierce loyalty to his close friends, and his extremely generous nature. He did anything within his power to help a friend in need. In addition to his immediate family in TX, Edward Begley will be mourned by his beloved extended family in OH, TN, MI, TX, and around the country. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by many lifelong friends in Ohio and Tennessee as well as new friends in Texas. The family would like to especially thank Sharon Dennison and Jane and Paul Spencer for their constant support to Ed during his last months.
Interment of Edward Begley's ashes will be at the VA National Cemetery in Mountain Home TN at 10:00 AM on Monday March 27, 2023. From 11:00 AM to 12 noon, the family will receive friends at the home of Karen Heaton, 118 Boyd St. Johnson City TN 37604. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Edward Begley.