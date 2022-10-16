JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Eddie Miller, 54, passed away on October 13, 2022, at his Johnson City, TN home.
Eddie is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Inez Miller of Johnson City, TN.
Eddie was a kind hearted and giving man with a gentle soul. He was an even harder worker and a strong provider for his family. Eddie was an avid horseman, who loved riding the trails with his friends in the mountains. He praised and cared for his horses since his early teens. Eddie also enjoyed trading on anything and everything, he was so good at it. The title he was the most proud of was being “The Best Dad” to his son Josh, he loved his son more than anyone in the world and they were the best of friends. Eddie was the best papaw in the world to Wesley and Finley, he always had the best time playing with them. Eddie was the baby brother, the one his brother Charlie and sister Kim worried about and worked hard to care for. Eddie worked hard at Thomas Construction for over 30 years where he made a lot of friends, and considered most of them family. If you were lucky enough to know him, then you had a friend for life. The days to come will never be the same, for he will be truly missed. Until we ride again, “Happy Trails!”.
Survivors include brother, Charlie Miller and his wife Cissy; sister, Kim Whitehead and her husband Doug; mother of his son, Melanie Mitchell; son, Josh Miller and his wife Morgan; grandchildren, Wesley Jameson Miller and Finley Rowan Miller; brotherly friend, Jay Sluss.
The family of Eddie Miller will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday October 18, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Services with Cody Miller and Chris Randall officiating. The graveside committal service will follow at 2 pm, in the Washington County Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Miller family.
