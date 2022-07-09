JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Eckard “Junior” Bennett, age 80, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Bennett was born November 21, 1941, in Washington County and the son of the late Eckard & Dorothy Miller Bennett. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
He was a member of Limestone Freewill Baptist Church and a retired board member. Eckard loved going to church and hunting and fishing with his grandsons.
Mr. Bennett retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Grace Arrowood Bennett, Jonesborough; daughter, Sherry Ledford (Dennis), Jonesborough; grandchildren, Nathan Ledford (Tara), Daniel Ledford and Jeremiah Ledford (Christina); great-granddaughters, Maleah, McKenna, Braelyn and one on the way; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, especially Ashley, for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Monday, July 11, 2022, at Limestone Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor David Reece, Pastor Tim Roach and Pastor Dale Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Limestone Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Ledford, Nathan Ledford, Daniel Ledford, Jeremiah Ledford, Rick Mull and Jimmy Bennett. Honorary pallbearers E.G. Morrow, Jimmy Morrow, and the Limestone Freewill Baptist Church Board.
Condolences may be sent to the Bennett family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821