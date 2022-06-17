JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Earl Truman “Pete” Kilbourne, Jr. age 76, Jonesborough, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Kilbourne was born May 9, 1946, in Norton, VA and had lived in Big Stone Gap until he graduated from college. He was the son of the late Earl Truman Kilbourne, Sr. & Nannie Kate Bond Kilbourne.
He was a Charter Member of Trinity Baptist Church and was instrumental in the construction of the original building. He sang in the church choir and the Appalachian Men’s Chorus.
Mr. Kilbourne was a 1969 graduate of Virginia Tech, receiving a Mining Engineering Degree. He was an avid VA Tech, ETSU and Atlanta Braves sports fan. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, traveling and woodworking. He worked for coal companies in West Virginia, Kentucky, and for Powell Construction in Johnson City and was owner and operator of E.T. Kilbourne & Associates for 31 years.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Bonnie Short Kilbourne, Jonesborough; two children, James David “J.D.” Kilbourne, Jonesborough and Jenny Wade Kilbourne, Johnson City; granddaughter, Ava Jayde Kilbourne; one sister, Susan Kilbourne Moon Sanders, Big Stone Gap, VA; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 PM, Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Harrod officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM, Saturday prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Stanley, Mike Burmer, Sonny Abernethy, Jeff Henderson, Rodney Campbell, Mickey Braswell, Roy Foster, Dan Kyte, Bruce Moretz and Tony Maden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 99, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821