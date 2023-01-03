JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Duane Donovan Ryan, age 84, of Johnson City, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Four Oaks Nursing Home in Jonesborough, after a battle with Vascular Dementia Stroke Syndrome.
Duane was born on January 2, 1939, to the late Wayne and Bertha Ryan, in Elizabethton, TN.
In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Ryan.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company and proudly served his country in the Air Force. Duane enjoyed his trucks, cars and gardening. He especially loved his animals, his boxer, JoJo; Maine Coon, Sasha and his British Short Hair, Noel. He attended the Christian Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 57 years, Charlotte Owens Ryan; daughter, Kathryn Dahlman of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Alison Dahlman, Kara Dahlman and Lauren Dahlman, all of Huntsville, Alabama.
Per his wishes, Mr. Ryan donated his body to East Tennessee State University for research.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Four Oaks Healthcare, the staff of Amedisys Hospice and to caregiver, Andrew Curtis.
Donations may be made in Duane’s memory to the EHS Class of 1957 Scholarship % Jerry Williams, 305 Blue Springs Rd. Elizabethton, TN 37643
