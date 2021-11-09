LIMESTONE - Mr. Douglas R. Saults, age 52, Limestone, passed away September 28, 2021, at Greeneville Community East Hospital from complications from Covid-19.
He was the son of Maxine Saults of Limestone and the late Howard Saults.
In addition to his mother, survivors include twin children, Anthony & Rebecca Saults, of the home; brother, Roger Saults (Kathy); niece, Nikki Saults; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was employed by Partner Industrial. A job he truly loved and enjoyed. The family would like to thank all family and friends for their love and support during the loss of their loved one.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Limestone. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Saults family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821