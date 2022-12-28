Mr. Douglas “Arthur” Deyton, born February 12, 1942, died after a lengthy illness at JCMC Hospital on December 27, 2022, at age 80.
Arthur retired from Ball Corp. Bristol, VA and was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church and the Joy Sunday School Class.
He was a member of the Washington County Community Help Center and the Bowmantown Ruritan club through which he always felt very honored to serve his community.
Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Laura Deyton; brothers, J.C., Jake, and Joe Deyton.
Left loving him are his wife of 51 years, Linda Kent Deyton; daughter, Charity and husband Matt and their children, Zebedee, Adelaide, Beatrice, Abagail, and Ezra Damrau; son, Micah and wife Carey and their children, Wyatt, and Sydney; son, Timothy and Holly and children Miranda, Justin, Luke, and Josie; sisters, Betty Cox, Francis Buckingham, and Jewell Susong; special nephew and helper Tom David Williams and best friend Don Curd.
A celebration of life will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Boones Creek Christian Church, led by minister David Clark. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his fellow members of the Bowmantown Ruritan Club.
Special thanks to Rachel Ellis, Rocky Steady Boxing of the Tri-Cities and to Jeanne Clark and Deb Fogel for their leadership of “Delay the Disease” at the Johnson City Community Center.
Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741 or at www.michaeljfox.org Your support will help in a future without Parkinson’s Disease.