JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Donald Ray Nangle, Sr, 87, of Johnson City, passed away Sunday, February 13, after a period of declining health at home surrounded by his loving family.
Donald was a resident of Johnson City. He was the son of the late Wayne and Pauline Nangle.
Donald was a member of Discover Pentecost Church in Johnson City.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years Louise Nangle: one daughter, Patty Tester and her husband Danny of Gray, TN; one son, Donald Nangle, Jr. and his wife Lori of Elizabethton, TN; three grandchildren, Jonathan Tester of Johnson City, TN, Jennifer Cody and husband Ty of Johnson City, TN and Joshua Tester of Gainesville, FL. Three great grandchildren, Lilly Tester, Mynka Cody and Milo Cody; sister Beverly Nangle of Grabill, IN, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family of Donald will receive friends from 5 to 8 PM Tuesday, February 15 in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Wednesday, in the Washington County Memory Gardens, with Rev. Danny Tester and Rev. Calvin Grimm officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jonathan Tester, Joshua Tester, Ty Cody, Bobby Tester.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Nangle Family.