MURFREESBORO - Mr. Donald Mashburn, age 78, Murfreesboro, formerly of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Mashburn was born June 10, 1944, in Washington County and the son of the late Harvey & Martha McNeese Mashburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Juanita Mashburn, son-in-law, Wayman Bailey.

