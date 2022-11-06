MURFREESBORO - Mr. Donald Mashburn, age 78, Murfreesboro, formerly of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Mashburn was born June 10, 1944, in Washington County and the son of the late Harvey & Martha McNeese Mashburn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Juanita Mashburn, son-in-law, Wayman Bailey.
He was a member of Vincent United Methodist Church, serving as superintendent and Sunday school teacher.
Mr. Mashburn retired from the Washington County Virginia School System, having taught at John Battle High School and Wallace Middle School. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher in the Washington County Tennessee School System and taught at Northeast State Community College.
He was President of Conklin Ruritan, District Governor for the Davy Crockett Ruritan District and awarded Lifetime Ruritan Member.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Bailey, Gallatin; grandson, Zachary Bailey; brother, John “June” Mashburn (Diana); sister, Nancy Barnett; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grace House and Melissa for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and other times at 214 Mashburn Rd. Telford.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Vincent-Mayberry Cemetery with Rev. Keith Malone and Rev. Jeremy Dykes officiating.
The pallbearers will be Andy Barnett, Mike Clark, Greg Harrell, Scott Hill, Johnny Mashburn, Jess Stout, Jess Stout, Jr. and Alan Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Chipper White and Harlan Arnold.