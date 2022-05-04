CHUCKEY - Mr. Donald Kevin Meade, 60, Chuckey, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Meade was born May 15, 1961, in Pound, VA and the son of Shirley Meade, Johnson City and the late Kenneth Meade.
He graduated Pound High School and Mountain Empire College. He worked at Hardees, was a Bristol Paper Boy, served ten years in the United States Army in Germany, both in Iraq wars, and Somalia. He was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA and served ten years with Big Stone Gap and Gate City National Guard. He worked as a skilled equipment repairman, he was a hard worked and friend to all. He worked for Buchannan Pump, Pound, VA, Fleming Foods, Crothall Laundry, Johnson City.
Mr. Meade was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother, survivors include a brother, Kenneth Daniel, Farmville, VA; two children, Felicia Meade, Limestone and Kevin Tyler, Kansas City; grandchildren, Lilly Meade and Jackson Hummer; and estranged wife, Althea Faith Salyers.
He will be missed by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Private family burial services will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Meade family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821