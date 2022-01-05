JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Donald “Donny” Keith Francis, Jr., age 54, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Francis was born March 16, 1967, in Miami, FL and was the son of Betty Francis, Jonesborough and the late Donald Keith Francis. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Rosy Nance.
He was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Francis was an auto mechanic. He loved racing, car shows, or anything to with cars.
Survivors include his wife, Angelee Francis; son, Josh Francis; daughter, Jessica Wellhoefer; sisters, Ann Francis and Cydney Johnson; two grandsons, Mason and Tucker; stepdad, Sid Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted 5:00 pm Friday, January 7, 2022, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Kent Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Friday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am, Monday, January 10, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Arthur Casey, Danny Casey, Randy Haun, Kent Crowe, James Baker and Chad Milhorn. Honorary pallbearers will be Sid Johnson, Henry Cole, Tim Whitaker, Larry Hamilton and Luke Milhorn.
Condolences may be sent to the Francis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.