SULPHUR SPRINGS - Mr. Donald “Donnie” William Walker “Bap”, age 78, Sulphur Springs, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 2, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer and was surrounded by his loving family at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Donnie was born January 29, 1944, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and was a member of the Army National Guard. He was the owner and operator of Walker’s Excavating for over 50 years.