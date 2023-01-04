SULPHUR SPRINGS - Mr. Donald “Donnie” William Walker “Bap”, age 78, Sulphur Springs, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 2, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer and was surrounded by his loving family at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Donnie was born January 29, 1944, in Kingsport, TN. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and was a member of the Army National Guard. He was the owner and operator of Walker’s Excavating for over 50 years.
He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church prior to membership at Higher Ground Baptist Church.
Donnie loved all things basketball, especially watching his granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer Guy “E.G.,” and Ruth Walker.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Wilma Jean “Jeanne” Roberts-Walker; daughter, Nikki Walker-Mills and husband, Steve; daughter, Kim Walker-Taylor and husband, Clint; son, Kevin Walker; grandchildren, Fallon Taylor, Finlee Taylor and Anniston Walker; step-grandchildren, Bella and Gracey Mills; sister, Peggy Fletcher; and an aunt, Barbara Devault.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Jeff Hopland, Dr. Wayne Tongco, Dr. Connie Pennington and the 2nd floor staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital for their kindness and care.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, 418 W. College Street, Jonesborough, TN 37659, with Pastor Al South officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 AM, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Those attending the graveside should meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 10:15 AM, Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Clint Taylor, Steve Mills, Scott Chandler, Steve Chandler, Cody “Spud” Roberts, Jeff Cox and George Williams.