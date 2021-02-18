JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Donald “Don” Ford, age 74, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Ford was born in Washington County and the son of the late Edsel & Bonnie Ellenburg. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Ford.
He was a member of New Life Community Fellowship and former member of McCarty United Methodist Church. He was a former Gideon and loved to tell people about the Lord.
Mr. Ford could fix anything. He enjoyed going to flea markets, watching Braves baseball and Tennessee Vols.
He was a United States Marine.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Gillen Ford, Jonesborough; three children, Randy Ford, Brad Ayers (Tammy) and Wes Ford; grandchildren, Lily Ayers, Corey Ayers, Jacob Ayers, Peyton Ford, Chelsey Ford, Zach Ford, Chris Campbell and Anthony Campbell; sisters, Carolyn Willis and Doris Ford; one brother, Jerry Ford; and several nephews and nieces.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021 at McCarty Cemetery with Pastor Bill Peters officiating. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Ford family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821