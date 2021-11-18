JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Donald Bennett, age 84, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
