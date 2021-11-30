JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Donald Bennett, age 84, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Bennett was born July 4, 1937, in Johnson City, TN. He was the son of the late Eckard & Dorothy Mae Miller Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his wife Opal Bennett and a son, Donald Eugene Bennett.
He retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
Survivors include son, James Alan Bennett, Sr. and wife, Heather; daughters, Tammy Bennett Steffey and Teresa Bennett; grandchildren, James Alan Bennett, Jr., Daniel Lee Bennett, Whitney Cheyenne Douglas, Samantha Lee Campbell, Michael Eugene Williford and Tia Skye Thompson; ten great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Thursday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Roselawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be James Bennett, Sr., James Bennett, Jr., Gabe Douglas, Brison Campbell, Nathan Ledford and Jeff Mays.
