JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Donald Ayers, 73, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Mr. Ayers was born September 10, 1946 and was the son of the late John & Dorothy Bible Ayers. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Phil Ayers.
He retired from the Washington County School System. He enjoyed antique cars, riding horses and working on cars.
Survivors include two daughters, Melinda Bales (John) and Kimberly Olson; grandchildren, Joshua Bales, Jonathan Bales, Dallyn Lambert and Blair Olson; siblings, Floyd Ayers (Deborah), Clyde Ayers, Charles “Buck” Ayers (Francis), Kenneth Ayers, Charlotte Clevinger (Red) and Janice Moore; several nephews and nieces; close friends, Charlie and Jim; and wonderful neighbors.
He loved his family especially his kids and grandchildren!
Funeral services will be conducted 5:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm Thursday prior to the service.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Friends are requested to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Ayers family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821