JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Don McCracken, age 83, Johnson City, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
He was born James Donald (Don) McCracken, on May 5, 1938, the only child of John Arthur (Jay) and Ada McCracken.
Don graduated from Boones Creek High School. He worked for many years at Unisys before taking over Jay’s Boat Dock in 1984 following Jay’s passing.
Don was an avid UT and Dallas Cowboys fan. All through his life, Don loved the water and boating. His favorite places to be were the lake and the beach.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a grandson, Brett Sizemore.
Don is survived by his wife Carolyn McCracken; daughters, Nancy LaGuaradia (Randy Curde) and Cindy Light (Jeff); grandson, Ryan Sizemore; sister-in-law, Linda Cross; aunts, Mary Nell Burleson, Bessie Leonard and Evelyn Gates; and several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Boones Creek Christian Church with Minister David Clark and Minister Ben Cole officiating.
The McCracken family wishes to thank the VA nursing staff for their extraordinary and compassionate care of Don.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Daily Bread Community Kitchen P.O. Box 1458 Morristown, TN 37816 or Recovery Soldiers Ministries P.O. Box 603 Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Condolences may be sent to the McCracken family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821