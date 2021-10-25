JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Dennis Owen Reeves, age 49, Jonesborough, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
Mr. Reeves was born in Steubenville. Ohio and the son of the late Charles Edward & Mary Eugenia Thompson Reeves. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruthie Reeves.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
Mr. Reeves was a Manager for Swift Transportation and a Farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Vanessa Reeves, Jonesborough; children, Jesse Reeves (Amy), Erin Reeves, Charles Reeves, Robin Reeves and Waylon Reeves; brother, Jason Reeves; granddaughters, Elizabeth Reeves and Etna Reeves; and a nephew, Gabriel Reeves.
The family will receive friends from 11:00-12:30 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Randall Emmert .
Pallbearers will be Chris Woody, Richard Klawuhn, Charles Reeves, Jesse Reeves, Jason Reeves, and Carlos Rodriguez.
Condolences may be sent to the Reeves family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821