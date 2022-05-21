JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Dennis Cradduck, age 67, Jonesborough, passed away Friday May 20, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after a courage battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Mr. Cradduck was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio and the son of the late Thomas F. and Virginia Yauger Cradduck. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gregory and Michael Cradduck.
Dennis worked for over 30 years at Mazer Corporation and retired from the Town of Jonesborough.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Lorena Shell Cradduck, daughter Mattie Cradduck; two granddaughters Layla Cradduck and Ella Holt; sisters and brothers in law, Pat Shell, Dennis and Lori Shell and Mark Shell; several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Larry and Jan Holt for their love and care.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Cradduck family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services 423-753-3821