LIMESTONE - Mr. Delbert Sauls, age 81, Limestone, passed away Saturday January 29, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Sauls was a native of Washington County and the son of the late Robert and Edith Murr Sauls. He was also preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Hensley Sauls and a son David Sauls.
Mr. Sauls enjoyed fishing, and he and Evelyn loved to go camping.
Mr. Sauls was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law Danny and Davi Sauls, granddaughter Clorissa Sauls and great granddaughter Willow Jenkins; one sister Martha Jones.
Those wishing to pay their respect may do so Friday February 4 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be Saturday February 5, 2022 2:00 PM at McCarty Cemetery with Pastor John H. Moore officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Sauls family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
