Mr. David Russell
JOHNSON CITY - Mr. David Russell, 53, of Johnson City, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St.Thomas West hospital in Nashville, TN. He is the son of Eugene & Ruby McKee Russell, David was born on November 2, 1968, in Washington County, Tennessee.
David was a 1987 graduate of DCHS where he played football and wrestled. He was a licensed Realtor and worked construction with his Dad for many years. He was a perfectionist when it came to his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a neighbor or friend in need.
David was a loving husband and father who loved being involved with his kids. Because of his kids and
his desire to be involved in their lives, David coached wrestling, football and baseball teams in the local
area. He loved music and started playing the guitar at age 3. From then on he was an avid guitarist, having played in multiple bands as a Bass Guitarist, and was always strumming a tune at home. He had a true appreciation for all of his fellow bandmates and musicians in the area.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, children, Gavin Russell, Chris Campbell (Taylor), Anthony Campbell
(Haley), Chelsey Ford and Peyton Ford, brothers, Steve Russell (Julie) and Jeff Cheek (Amanda), niece, Tabitha Ferguson & sons Cameron & Tyler, nephew, Cody Russell, Gavin's mom, Andi McKinney (Mike), special lifetime friends, Gene Daniels, Tod Parker, Chris Leach, Jeff Bryant and many friends in the music industry. David had several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins that he loved dearly. David loved with his whole heart and with everything that he had in him.
The Family would like to give a special “Thank You” to Blue Ridge Family Medicine, Dr, Guy Robins and Dr Ryan Bader.
The family will receive friends at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1:00 to
3:00 PM. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Maple Lawn
Cemetery on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM.
Kenny Adkins will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Russell, Chris Campbell, Anthony Campbell, Peyton Ford, Jeff Cheek, Gene
Daniels, Chris Leach and Tod Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve Russell, Cody Russell, Coach
Henry Marable, Jeff Bryant and Jamie Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to the Russell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821