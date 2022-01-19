JONESBOROUGH - Mr. David Lee “Dave” Forbes, age 70, Jonesborough, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Forbes was born September 4, 1951, in Johnson City and the son of the late Murphy & Edith Hughes Forbes. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Joe Forbes and Ben Forbes.
He retired from CenturyLink after 39 years of service. He enjoyed making crafts, particularly walking sticks, researching genealogy, metal detecting, trout fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Janie Forbes; son, Bryan Forbes; grandchildren, Ashley Forbes and Justyn Forbes; sister, Edna Mooneyham (Brantley); and several nephews, nieces and close friends.
Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:00-1:00 pm to view and sign the register. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 pm Saturday at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Pete Story, Jeff Osborne, Neil Hale, Tim Carmon, Cody Patterson and Hunter Royston.
Condolences may be sent to the Forbes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821