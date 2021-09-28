PINEY FLATS - Mr. David Harold Plummer, 75, of Piney Flats, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Harold is a life long resident of the hills of East Tennessee. He was the son of the late Sheula and Etta Plummer of Shady Valley, TN.
Harold graduated from Johnson County High School and then attended Graham Bible College with the intention of becoming a pastor. Instead he met his bride, married, and started a family. He worked in banking for a few years then bought and ran his own General Store, fulfilling a life’s dream. Afterwards, he worked in sales for 25 plus years capitalizing on his ability to captivate people’s hearts and start a conversation with even the most reserved talker. He retired from sales…briefly. At 68 years old, he decided to work part-time at Food City in Piney Flats where everyone loved him and appreciated his whistling.
He grew up farming and after his father passed, bought and maintained a farm of his own. He kept his father’s equipment and used it to grow food and raise cattle that fed many. He grew tobacco, kept goats, chickens, pigs, even a horse or two. Even days before his death he was tending his garden picking tomatoes, cucumbers, weeding, and generally enjoying himself.
His greatest love, after his Lord Jesus, was people. All people. Any people. He wanted to know all about you and would remember everything you told him. See him a decade later, he’d remember your name, and everything you’d talked about. He was a large personality and generally followed his unspoken motto of “If you’re going to make a scene, be seen.” He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He wanted to know if you knew Jesus, and would be sure to introduce you if you didn’t. He loved to sing, and whistle, and generally make some sort of noise at all times.
He was a member of the Piney Flats Baptist Church. He was a member of the Senior Class Sunday School and sang in the choir.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Plummer.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Gwendolyn Plummer; one son and one daughter, Jonathan Plummer and his wife Renee and Christy Venters and her husband James; four grandchildren, Phillip Parton, Nicole Plummer, Nathan Plummer and Tyler Venters; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. Harold Plummer will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021. A memorial service will follow with Dr. Allen Davis presiding.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Piney Flats First Baptist Church, for the Samaritan Purse’s “The Greatest Journey” Discipleship Program, 100 Cherry Rd., Piney Flats, TN 37686.
