ERWIN - Mr. David Gerald Lingerfelt, age 74, 111 Pippin Hollow Rd., Erwin, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Center on Aging and Health in Erwin.
David was a lifelong resident of Erwin. Before his retirement, he proudly contributed to local industry through employment at Industrial Garment, Red Kap, and Morrill Motors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, biking, bowling, good country music, and all the elements of the outdoors and nature. Many relatives and friends learned to fish or hunt under David's guidance. He was an avid gardener and fruit tree arborist who shared his abundant harvest of tomatoes, cherries, apples, peaches, grapes, and pears with everyone. Most of all, he loved to make his friends and family laugh; he sincerely enjoyed creating smiles and sharing his good will with everyone he encountered. He was truly a generous man who would give the shirt off his back to help anyone. He was a man full of encouragement even in the most difficult of times.
David was the fourth son of the late Samuel and Viva Adams Lingerfelt. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Roger Lingerfelt, Bobby Lingerfelt, Larry Lingerfelt, and Dallas Lingerfelt; one sister, Katrina Markland; three brothers-in-law, George Lambert, Alfred Engle, and Robert Markland; and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Lingerfelt.
Survivors include David's son and his partner, Eric J. Lingerfelt and Rowena Davis of Colorado; two sisters, Dorothy Engle, and Judy Lambert; one sister-in-law, Shirley Lingerfelt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, all of Tennessee.
Graveside Service for Mr. Lingerfelt will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Evergreen Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Laws will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022, at the funeral home. Family and friends may gather at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association.
