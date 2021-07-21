JOHNSON CITY - Mr. David Edward Schreck, 32, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Johnson, and one sister, Ali Marie Schreck.
Survivors include his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Betty Johnson; father, Carl Edward Schreck; sisters, Leah Schreck-Willis, Lacey Hashimoto and Heather Cordell; nephews, Braden Headrick and River Willis.
The family of David Schreck will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Boones Creek Baptist Church, Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 1 PM with Evangelist Charles Toonie Cash officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 6 PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the Mars Hill UMC Cemetery, Englewood, Tennessee. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Schreck family during this difficult time.